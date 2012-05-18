Horrifying Pictures Of New York City Crime Scenes From The Early 1900s

Photo: NYC Municipal Archives

More than 870,000 archival photographs documenting New York City’s rich history were recently made available online for the first time by the city’s Department of Records. Among the thousands of black-and-white images depicting street corner scenes, city buildings and Depression-era laborers, is a collection of gruesome crime scenes that expose the violence inherent of big cities.



Deputy records commissioner Eileen Flannelly told The New York Times’ Sam Roberts that the 1,326 police evidence photographs, mostly taken between and 1915 and 1920, are part of “the largest collection of criminal justice evidence in the world.”

Police photographers used special tripods with cameras suspended above the victim to get overhead shots. Most of the pictures had only brief captions.

WARNING: This slideshow contains graphic images

