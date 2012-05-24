New York City Is Cracking Down On Salons That Charge Men More

Photo: YouTube

It takes longer for a manicurist to scrub and file a man’s hand, so it makes sense that Kim’s Holly Salon in Crown Heights charges its male customers $8 and female clientele $6.Salons across the city do the same, charging differently for waxing, haircuts, and manicures depending on one’s gender.



But now New York City is stepping up its enforcement of a no-gender discrimination policy when it comes to pricing of these services, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Salon owners told the WSJ that the enforcement of the provision was ridiculous. because it does actually take longer to perform many of these services, like back waxing for men. It also takes more product and labour.

So far this year, more than 103 salons and barbershops have been fined over this unpopular provision. Last year, beauty salons received 269 violations, while dry cleaning services received 272 violations.

First-time violators pay a fine from $50 to $200, the second, third, and fourth fines range from $100 to $500.

