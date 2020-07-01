The New York City Council passed a budget to defund the NYPD by $1 billion — but nobody seems to like it

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty NYPD police officers listen to a press conference held by local unions on June 9, 2020.

The New York City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday agreed on a budget that strips the New York Police Department of $US1 billion in funding.

The $US1 billion is being reallocated to youth and community services.

The move came in response to nationwide protests to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

But the budget was criticised from both sides. Some said money shouldn’t be taken away from the NYPD at a time of rising crime, while others said the cuts weren’t enough to make real changes.

The New York City Council passed a budget on Tuesday, taking $US1 billion away from the New York Police Department.

The move came after nationwide protests calling for the police to be defunded in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

That money will instead go to summer youth programming, education, family services, the New York City Housing Authority, park recreation centres, and expanded broadband capabilities in public housing.

According to CBS New York, the new budget cancels the July incoming class of 1,100 new officers; the NYPD will be shifted out of school safety, crossing guard positions, and homeless outreach; and overtime will be reduced.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Protesters hold a banner calling for the NYPD to be defunded during a march through New York City on June 29, 2020.

That money will instead go to summer youth programming, education, family services, the New York City Housing Authority, park recreation centres, and expanded broadband capabilities in public housing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City agreed in principle to the budget cuts, but said it was a “balancing act,” according to The New York Times, of trying to change the city and keep it safe.

The budget cuts to the NYPD were the first during de Blasio’s six years in office.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller, co-chairman of the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, voted in favour of the budget, but said he disagreed with reducing the size of the NYPD.

“Black folks want to be safe like everyone else, we just want to be respected,” Miller told The New York Times.

Councilman Donovan Richards voted against the budget deal, saying that he didn’t think the cut would address the “NYPD’s culture.”

“A $US1 billion budget cut can’t address the racism that runs rampant in the NYPD,” he said. “We must send a clear message that it’s not ok to kettle peaceful protestors, that it’s not ok to place black and brown New Yorkers in a chokehold as they gasp for air.”

Council Speaker Corey Johnson said he wished that the budget cuts were more significant.

“This is a budget process that involves the mayor who would not budge on these items,” Johnson said, according to the New York Post.

