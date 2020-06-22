New York City is entering Phase 2 of coronavirus reopening. Here's what the 'big step forward' means.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People walk through Manhattan as the city prepares to enter stage 2 of reopening this coming Monday on June 18, 2020 in New York City.

New York City is set to advance to Phase 2 of its reopening from coronavirus lockdown measures on June 22.

The city is rolling back restrictions on businesses like in-store retail, hair salons and barbershops, and outdoor dining, though in limited capacities.

The city’s transition into this next phase comes just a few months after it was the epicentre for the novel coronavirus.

The low metrics credited by Mayor Bill de Blasio last week are in stark contrast to infection and hospitalisation rates seen elsewhere in the country as states plow ahead with reopening policies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City is set to move into Phase 2 of its reopening on June 22, following the rest of the state by lifting more lockdown measures in a major milestone for the former epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

“Get on your mark, get set, cause here we go,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a June 18 press briefing at City Hall. “On Monday, we’ll be ready to take a big step forward for our city.”

De Blasio said the new phase will bring a minimum of 150,000 employees and as many as 300,000 back to work as businesses like restaurants, hair salons, and real estate are allowed to relax restrictions in the “single biggest of all the phases.”

Here’s what is set to open tomorrow:

Offices

In-store retail

Hair salons and barbershops (with limited capacity)

Outdoor dining at restaurants

“The whole real estate industry” (including firms, inspections, and in-person showings, the New York Times reported)

Vehicle sales, leases, and rentals

Commercial building management, repair, cleaning, and retail rental.

The businesses will be reopening just around three months after the city counted nearly 6% of coronavirus cases worldwide as it rose to the status of the coronavirus epicentre.

In his comments on the reopening, de Blasio highlighted how far the city has come, pointing to the city’s consistently low rates of positive tests and hospitalizations, which were well below threshold markers.

“Congratulations to all, let’s keep it that way,” de Blasio said of the indicators.

If the city keeps its indicators steady, Phase Three could bring openings in areas like indoor dining and personal care services, like spas and massages.

Experts and officials have emphasised the necessity of data in guiding reopening efforts, but not all states have had such consistent success as New York.

The city’s reopening comes in the same week as several states see significant resurgences in coronavirus cases. In particular, Southern states like Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas saw sharp rises not only in cases but also in hospitalizations.

Some public-health experts have pointed to relaxed lockdown measures for the new outbreaks, but multiple governors in those states told Business Insider’s Aria Bendix and Aylin Woodward that they weren’t considering another round of lockdowns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.