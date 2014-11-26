New York Is Facing Its Biggest Threat Ever, And People Are Still In Denial

New York City, with a population fast approaching 9 million and vast cultural, historical, financial resources, is fast approaching the danger zone for climate change.

Some would say it has already arrived.

The OECD ranked New York City among the top 10 cities most vulnerable to climate change in terms of its population size, location, and risk of coastal flooding. When assets are considered, the Big Apple climbs to number two on that list.

Hurricane Sandy, just one of the symptoms of a warming planet, was our first dire warning.

