These are what the homemade bombs in New York City were made of

Getty Images/Drew Angerer Two members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) work at the scene of Saturday night’s explosion in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan, September 18, 2016 in New York City.

A bomb that injured 29 people in New York City on Saturday was made with a pressure cooker, flip phone, and Christmas lights, and was filled with “fragmentation materials” such as “small bearings or metal BBs,” according to The New York Times.

Another bomb found nearby that did not detonate was made from the same materials.

The two homemade devices appeared to be designed to inflict maximum damage, the Times reported.

Investigators have yet to determine the motive for the explosion, which occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan’s bustling Chelsea neighbourhood.

But authorities said they have identified a “person of interest” in the case, the Times reported.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the bombing “obviously an act of terrorism,” but said it did not appear to be linked to international terrorist groups.

Law-enforcement officials are exploring a possible connection between Saturday’s bombing in New York and an explosion that occurred earlier that day in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the Times reported. In that explosion, three pipe bombs were tied together, placed in a trash can, and controlled by a flip phone, officials said.

Only one of the three bombs detonated, and no one was injured in the blast, which occurred shortly before thousands of runners were due to participate in a charity 5K to benefit US Marines and sailors.

Read the full New York Times report here.

