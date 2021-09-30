How Petite Cinnamon Croissant Cereal is made

We take a look at L’Appartement 4F’s Petite Cinnamon Croissant Cereal.

Each tiny croissant is rolled by hand.

The Brooklyn bakery strives to bring authentic bread and pastries from France to New York.

This is Petite Cinnamon Croissant Cereal.

Bakers Gautier and Ashley created the cereal out of their Brooklyn apartment, L’Appartement 4F.

Each tiny croissant is rolled by hand and baked to perfection.

A homemade cinnamon syrup is poured over each piece.

Then the croissants bake again at a low temperature for four hours to dehydrate.

The cereal will be available for purchase in December 2021.