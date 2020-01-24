View from the top: a guide to NYC's best observation decks, from the Empire State Building to the Top of the Rock

Courtesy of Related-Oxford The view of Manhattan and the Hudson River from Edge at Hudson Yards.

For many visitors to New York City, a trip isn’t complete without a visit to one of the Big Apple’s quintessential destinations: the top of the Empire State Building.

But the iconic skyscraper’s observatory, which has been featured in movies like “Sleepless in Seattle,” is not the only sky-high observation point that offers panoramic views of the city.

There’s the Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, from which you can get a stunning view of the skyline that includes the Empire State Building itself. At One World Trade Centre, the observatory is the highest in the city at 1,268 feet. And soon, the Western Hemisphere’s highest open-air observation deck will open in Hudson Yards.

Here’s a breakdown and comparison of four of New York City’s highest and most popular observation decks by location, height, and price.

Manhattan’s observatories range in height from 800 feet to 1,268 feet — but the highest are enclosed rather than open-air.

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The observatory closest to street level is the Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Plaza at 800 feet, while the highest is 1,268 feet at One World Trade Centre in Lower Manhattan.

But the highest open-air observatory will be Edge, the 100th-floor deck that’s set to open at Hudson Yards in March. It’s 50 feet higher than the Empire State Building’s 86th-floor open-air observatory.

The cheapest observatory for adults is One World Observatory, and the priciest is the Empire State Building’s 102nd-floor top deck.

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The $US72 ticket for the Empire State Building includes access to the 86th floor observatory and the museum on the second floor.

If you’re a New York City resident, however, the cheapest observatory to visit is Edge, which offers a discount for locals, making it $US34 for adults – just under the price to get into One World Observatory.

These prices don’t include taxes and fees, which can tack on almost $US9 to the ticket cost in some cases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.