New York City's 2-Bedroom, 22-Person Apartment Is Your Worst Nightmare

A horrifying YouTube video showing a “luxury” New York City two-bedroom apartment is making the rounds today. The catch? It’s filled with 11 bunk beds for 22 roommates.

The video, which was first spotted by Brokelyn, was uploaded back in January, so unfortunately, this stunning real estate gem is probably already filled — or shut down. We’re sceptical that it’s even real, given the complete absurdity of the place, which looks like a camp bunk for recent college grads.

In the video, an anonymous landlord/broker shows off a tiny space he means to fill with 22 people. “People are serious here (students & young professionals),” the YouTube description says, “this is not a place to party.”

Things start to get weird at the 30-second mark when our tour guide says that this “huge” closet is going to be converted into the manager’s room. Fancy!

The living room is filled with three bunk beds that are “mixed,” meaning that both guys and girls will be sleeping here.

This tiny terrace can be used as an outdoor storage space, or where some of your 21 other roommates will smoke, the broker says, adding that perhaps he’ll “put a grill out there and you can enjoy yourself.”

Apart from the living room bunk beds, there is an all-men’s bedroom (with three bunk beds) and a women’s bedroom (with five bunk beds, pictured below) with “plenty of closet space.” The women’s room even has a “private bathroom” for the 10 women who will be sleeping there.

No price is given for this Manhattan real estate steal, but the apartment is supposedly on 27th Street and 3rd Avenue, and does not allow drugs or alcohol. According to the listing, people who stay here do so for two to six months (!!) with a minimum stay of 30 days.

Gothamist points out that this is definitely not legal. According to NYS housing law, “The maximum number of persons who may occupy any such apartment shall be determined by dividing the total liveable floor area of the apartment by 80 square feet.” Basically, there’s no way each of the 22 unfortunate people living here have 80 square feet of space to themselves.

We’re not even sure this video is real, but given how awful New York City real estate has become, it just might be. Watch the full video below.

