New York City Apartment Building Lets You Park Inside It

What do you do when you face a horrendous real estate bust? You innovate!

That must be the thinking of Selldorf Architects, who built this New York City apartment tower with indoor garages. Occupants can turn off the road, ride into a garage and be whisked up an elevator to their home. It’s just like the suburbs! Except, not at all.

To put garages in apartment buildings, the developers had to jump through regulatory hoops. The garages need to be ventilated, and reinforced with rebar, and approved by city agencies. It cost about 15-20% more than average to build.

The developers tell Architectural Record that the building is 75-80% sold, but there’s still a garage apartment available. It’s a 2,364 sq ft duplex going for a cool $6.4 million price tag. Act now before someone else scoops it up.

