Stunning Drone Video Tours NYC's Five Boroughs From The Sky

Most of us don’t get to see all of New York City.

Living here we can get caught up in our day-to-day routines, only occasionally venturing to new territory. And many visitors don’t see much beyond Manhattan and Brooklyn.

But we live in an age of drone cinematography (even if we’re still waiting for FAA regulations for drones). We don’t have limit our views to where our feet can take us. Instead, we can float through a city and see everything — and in New York, that means every borough.

And using a DJI Phantom 2 quadcopter and GoPro Hero+ Black Edition camera, filmmaker Victor Chu decided to take us on that New York journey.

We’re not just talking shots of Washington Square and the Brooklyn Bridge either — we’re talking the whole city. It turns out that a drone is a perfect way to see the place that will host one of the first drone film festivals in the world in March.

We open with a F. Scott Fitzgerald quote: The city seen from the Queensboro Bridge is always the city seen for the first time, in its first wild promise of all the mystery and beauty in the world.

This is travel inspiration at its best.

Appropriately, we journey into Manhattan via the Queensboro — or the tramway, with a shot of the abandoned Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital.

In Brooklyn, we get to see some summer fun in Coney Island.

Here’s the now notably less-graffitied Five Pointz in Queens.

We fly by Yankee Stadium and the Mott Haven History Channel sign in the Bronx.

And we don’t skip out on Staten Island either — here’s the ferry, Ford Wadsworth, and the Arthur Kill Ship Graveyard.

