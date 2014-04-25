People Are Going Crazy Over New York's Cat Café

Carlo Allegri/Reuters A cat smells a Cat’achino at a cat café in New York City.

The already popular business of cat cafés — yes, coffee shops where customers are surrounded by dozens of playful cats — has come to New York.

Purina One’s cat café, a pop-up in the East Village, is open for business today and already attracting a ton of buzz. The café will have experts on hand to discuss cat health and behaviour. There will be adoptable kitties from North Shore Animal League America, too.

The café will be open through April 27, so if you’re a cat lover, head over soon and join the party.

Here is the buzz on Twitter:





NYC’s first (and temporary) Cat Cafe is now open. Here is the line from this morning. It was mostly media. pic.twitter.com/poyshQiLH6

— Zagat NYC (@ZagatNYC) April 24, 2014

America’s first cat café has opened! And @animalleague is helping these cats find new homes. http://t.co/kjVj6IMIiH pic.twitter.com/ewgosKyUYW

— The Dodo (@dodo) April 24, 2014

NOW: Line around the block for NYC’s first cat cafe. Over 60 people #catcafe pic.twitter.com/TF0400JqKZ – @bedbow

— NewsBreaker (@NewsBreaker) April 24, 2014

Cat cafés, where patrons pay to hang out with cats, have become huge in Japan and spread around the world since the first one opened in Taiwan in 1998. Adorable felines, after all, may be the one thing that Starbucks can’t match.

Here are some shots from inside the Purina coffee shop:

