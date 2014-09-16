New York Gubernatorial Candidate Attacked For Being A Dolphins Fan

YouTube / Capital Tonight Rob Astorino shown in the Democratic ad.

Rob Astorino, the underdog Republican running against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), is now taking hits for being a fan of a Florida football team.

Liz Benjamin of the State of Politics blog reported Monday morning that the local Democratic Party in Buffalo released a television ad going after Astorino for not supporting the Buffalo Bills in their home-opener against the Miami Dolphins.

“Astorino is a Miami Dolphins fan,” the ad declares as a photo of Astorino in Dolphins gear appears onscreen. “Governor Cuomo stood with us … This November, when Rob Astorino comes asking for your vote, let’s remember who was on our team.”

Cuomo’s campaign directly piled on further. His lieutenant governor candidate, Kathy Hochul, repeatedly assailed Astorino on Twitter during the game. Hochul even referred to the entire Dolphins team as “Astorino.”

“Bills leading Astorino-led Dolpins 3-0 … Bills Block Astorino Dolphins Punt! … Buffalo sacks Astorino!” exclaimed Hochul, who used to represent Western New York in Congress. “Miami fan Astorino cannot be happy! Go Bills!”

Astorino’s campaign was not amused. His spokeswoman, Jessica Proud, told State of Politics that Democrats were trying to distract the public from the real issues.

“We have the highest taxes in the country, the worst economic outlook, the governor is under criminal investigation and this is what they’re talking about?” Proud asked. “It says it all.”

