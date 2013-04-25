50 New York City Buildings That No Longer Exist

New York City is constantly evolving.



As the city has grown, classic structures have been destroyed to make way for new development, or replaced with more contemporary versions.

New York Architecture keeps track of these vanished buildings, which include iconic hotels, businesses, and private homes. This list was compiled using information from the website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.