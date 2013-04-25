50 New York City Buildings That No Longer Exist

New York City is constantly evolving.
As the city has grown, classic structures have been destroyed to make way for new development, or replaced with more contemporary versions.
New York Architecture keeps track of these vanished buildings, which include iconic hotels, businesses, and private homes. This list was compiled using information from the website.
An early incarnation of Madison Square Garden was located between Fifth and Madison Avenues, and 26th and 27th Streets. The arena was demolished in 1925.
The Knickerbocker Trust Co. building was completed in 1903 at the corner of 34th Street and 5th Avenue. In 1921, the building got an upgrade and an additional 10 stories, but it lost its columns, which had been a memorable feature.
The Hippodrome stood on 6th Avenue between 43rd and 44th Streets from 1905 to 1939. It was one of the largest theatres of its time, with a seating capacity of 5,200.
The Old Metropolitan Opera House was built in 1883 near Times Square. It was the first home of the Metropolitan Opera Company, but was demolished in 1967 and performances were moved to Lincoln centre.
The Hotel Astor was built in 1904 at Broadway and 44th Street. It was demolished in 1967 and is now occupied by a highrise.
The Ziegfeld theatre on 54th Street and 6th Avenue opened in 1927 with a performance of Rio Rita. It was torn down in 1966 to make room for a skyscraper.
Lewisohn Stadium was an open air amphitheater on the campus of the City College of New York that opened in 1915. It was destroyed in 1973 to make way for a new academic centre.
The Singer Building in lower Manhattan was completed in 1908 and served as the headquarters of the Singer Manufacturing Company. It was demolished in 1968.
The Ritz-Carlton was built on Madison Ave. in 1917 and was regarded as one of the best hotels in New York. In 1951 it was demolished to make room for an office building.
The New York World Building was completed in 1890 and housed the headquarters of the now-defunct newspaper. It was knocked down in 1955.
The Commodore Hotel was built in 1919 east of Grand Central Terminal. In 1980 it was completely remodeled, and is now the Grand Hyatt New York.
The St. Paul Building opened in 1899 on lower Broadway and was named after the chapel across the street. It was knocked down in 1958.
The Gillender Building was completed in the Financial District in 1897, but stood for only 13 years. It was destroyed in 1910 and replaced by a bigger building that combined its neighbouring lot.
Luchow's Restaurant was in the same location om 14th Street and Irving Place from 1882 through 1982, when the restaurant left for another location. There was a fire in the building years later, and it was finally torn down in 1995.
The Hanover Bank Building, also in the Financial District, began construction in 1901. By 1931 it was gone.
The Hudson Terminal was a rail station in lower Manhattan. It was built in 1909, closed 1971, and was later demolished.
The New York Tribune Building was erected in 1875. From 1903 to 1905, nine more stories were added to the building. It was demolished in 1966.
The Washington Building, overlooking the Battery, was constructed in 1885, It was completely remodeled with a new facade in 1921.
The Western Union Building was built in 1875 at 23rd and Fifth Ave. It was designed to be fireproof, but burned down in 1890.
The Savoy-Plaza Hotel was constructed in 1927 on 5th Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets. In 1964 it was torn down.
The Exchange Court Building in lower Manhattan was erected in 1898. In 1980 it was converted to a modern office building.
Construction of the New York Produce Exchange Building began in 1881 to replace an older produce exchange. The newer building was then demolished in 1957.
The German American Insurance Building was built in 1908 on a triangular lot in the Financial District. It was demolished in 1971.
The Equitable Life Building was built in 1870 in lower Manhattan. In 1912, it was destroyed by a fire.
The Wolfe Building was built in 1895 in the Financial District. It was demolished in 1974 to widen the street.
The Cotton Exchange Building was completed in 1885 in Hanover Square. It later became the India House, a private club.
The original Penn Station was built in 1910. It was sold and demolished in 1962 to make room for a larger rail station and Madison Square Garden.
The City Hall Post Office first opened in 1878. The design was not well received, and it was demolished in 1938, one year ahead of the 1939 World's Fair.
Tammany Hall was the headquarters of the Democratic party for decades. The building on East 14th Street was built in 1830, and was demolished in 1927 to make room for a new tower.
The New York Tombs, a prison that also housed courts and a police station, was built in 1838. It was a prison but also housed courts and the police. However, the foundation was weak and the building began to sink. It was replaced by a new building in 1902, which was later demolished in 1974.
The luxurious Biltmore hotel opened on 43rd Street and Madison Ave. in 1913. It closed and was gutted in 1981.
The American Exchange National Bank was constructed in 1906in lower Manhattan. In 1962 it was destroyed, and today is the HSBC bank building.
The Union Dime Savings Bank building first opened in 1906 near Bryant Park. It was demolished in 1956.
The New York Produce Exchange building, built in 1884, was located at 2 Broadway at Bowling Green. It was demolished in 1957 and replaced by a 32-story tower.
The Drake Hotel was built in 1926 at 56th and Park Ave. It was one of the most popular hotels in the 60s and 70s, but was eventually demolished in 2007 by developer Harry Macklowe, who is replacing it with a residential skyscraper.
The impressive Church of the Disciples, located on 45th Street and Madison Avenue, did not make it into the 20th century. It was built in 1873, but was demolished soon after, in 1899.
In 1867, Congregation Emanu-El constructed a temple at 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue. It was sold to the Durst family in 1926 and demolished to make way for commercial development a year later.
Temple Beth-El was constructed in 1891 at the corner of 76th Street and Fifth Avenue. The building was sold in 1945 and was demolished shortly after to make way for an apartment house.
The Richardson Spite House was built in 1882 at 82nd Street and Lexington Ave. to satisfy a personal grudge by blocking the view of another building. The four-story building stood until 1915.
Steel magnate Charles Shwab built an ornate 75-room mansion on Riverside Drive, which was completed in 1905. It was publicly demolished in 1948.
The Vanderbilt family built a number of mansions on Fifth Avenue in the 1880s. Most were demolished in the early 20th century.
This home was built in 1884 at 68th and Madison Avenue for the President of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 1912 it was destroyed to make room for an apartment building.
The ornate Navarro Flats, a luxury apartment building, were on Central Park South in 1882. In 1926 the building was sold and a number of businesses took its place.
The original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel opened in 1897, combining the Astor and Waldorf Hotels. It was destroyed in 1929 to make way for the Empire State Building and the hotel moved to 301 Park Ave.
The Park Avenue Hotel was constructed in 1878 at 33rd Street. Originally built to provide housing for single women, it was quickly converted into a regular hotel. It was destroyed in 1927.
Hotel Piccadilly was constructed in 1928 on West 45th Street. In 1982 it was replaced by a newer hotel, the Marriott Marquis.
The New York Herald Building, headquarters of the newspaper, was built in 1894 at 34th Street and Broadway. It was destroyed in 1921.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.