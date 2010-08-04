Finally! New York finalises Budget With New Taxes On Clothes, But No Hit To Hedge Funders

Congratulations New Yorkers, you have a budget!



125 days late, Albany lawmakers voted along party lines, 32-28 on a budget that’s bringing in $1 billion new taxes, according to The New York Times.

How? New taxes on clothing and shoes will form part of it.

What won’t be included is a new tax on out-of-state hedge fund workers, that had threatened to drive some funds to Connecticut.

The Albany Times Union has a nice writeup of the chaotic final day, which saw one lawmaker attempt to hole up in the Bronx, threatening not to arrive for his vote. Classic.

