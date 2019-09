Amazing scene this morning at the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which connects lower Manhattan to Brooklyn.



Darrell Silver took the photo. He notes that the entrance to the tunnel is 12′ 8″ high. (Click photo for larger)

Photo: Darrell Silver

SEE ALSO: Incredible Photos Of Devastation Around New York City

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.