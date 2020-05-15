I'm a New York bride who had to cancel her wedding 6 days before it was supposed to happen. We've rescheduled, but the financial and emotional stress hasn't gone away.

Courtesy photo Jaclyn Regan and her fiance.

Countless brides who would have been walking down the aisle this spring are now scrambling to reschedule their plans and salvage their savings accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaclyn Regan of Staten Island, New York is one such bride: Her New Jersey wedding was cancelled six days before it was supposed to happen in March.

The cancellation has been emotionally and financially difficult for Regan and her fiancé, Angelo Fallacaro: They lost around $US3,000 and are left with now useless, date-specific decor, from champagne flutes to personalised T-shirts.

The couple has rescheduled their big day – and Regan says that compared to how others are suffering right now, they know their problems are small.

On March 14, one week before our wedding, a manager from the catering hall where we were about to be married called and asked how we felt about postponing.

At the time, the threat of the coronavirus was still very new, so while the outbreak was on my mind, it really hadn’t been a major concern. We live in Staten Island, where at the time only one case had been confirmed. It was still too early to grasp just how devastating this virus was going to be.

So we sat down with our families, talked over our options, and scheduled a meeting at our venue – South Gate Manor in Freehold, New Jersey – for the next day.

The news wasn’t great. The owner of the catering hall had already started to cancel upcoming events. Some of our wedding guests started calling to say they wouldn’t be able to make it. Of course I was devastated – everything was set and ready to go, we were so close – but there was a strong possibility that Freehold Township would close down entirely, food deliveries would be delayed, and guests wouldn’t be able to get to the hall.

The day was already ruined, six days before it was to happen. We realised it was only logical to postpone.



Reorganising our wedding has been a bump in the road, a big one, but we’re making the best of it. This virus is deadly and scary. So many people are sick and so many people have lost their jobs – I had to throw out a couple of dated items and replace a seating chart. I try to keep it in that perspective. This is obviously not how we planned things, but compared to how others are suffering, it’s simply an inconvenience.

In terms of loss, we were actually in a good position. Because we were one of the first weddings to be cancelled, we had our first choice of dates to reschedule. We wanted to recoup as much as possible, so we opted for the next available Friday, which is July 17. South Gate is a big family business – the caterer’s sister is his florist, his brother is a photographer – so that made the transition easier. There were just a lot of phone calls and a little bit of juggling to make sure all of the vendors could transfer their services to that date.

The limos, the DJ, and basically everyone else involved were able to make the switch. Our officiant was the only missing piece – we’ll have to make a change there – but overall there wasn’t major damage.

Some of our flowers were already in transit, so the florist had to accept at least half upon delivery. We had 300 blush roses in our house for days; I was giving them away to friends, neighbours, anyone who would take them.

Courtesy photo Some of the blush roses that it was too late to return..

That portion of the flowers ($US1,500) and the officiant fee ($US500) were a complete loss. I put off estimating our overall losses for a month, basically thinking “it is what it is,” but after adding it all up, it’s not nearly as bad as I had imagined. We’re losing about $US3,000, which is nothing compared to the total cost of the wedding which is around $US65,000.

But there’s so much that I can’t put a price on.



Courtesy photo Date-specific overnight gift bags for the couple’s hotel guests.

Our date was meaningful to me. It’s engraved on my champagne flutes which are now useless. My honeymoon couldn’t be salvaged. We were originally going to St. Lucia, but that was booked up in July so we’ve switched to Barbados. It’s fine; it doesn’t matter where we go – but summer flights and vacations are almost double the price of what I was paying to go away in March. That’s an added expense we weren’t counting on.

Courtesy photo Date-specific water bottles that will have to be redone.

I made dozens of overnight bags for the guests who were staying in the hotel; they were filled with personalised water bottles and other dated items which have to be scrapped. Our favours will have to be rewrapped and tagged with our new date, the personalised T-shirts my mum made will now never be worn. Our bridal party gifts were dated and have to be redone. I have everything stored in a spare room, and day by day I realise more and more things that will have to be changed.

I’m worried.



Because we cancelled less than a week before the wedding, all of our vendors were already paid in full. I’m confident the payments will be honoured and our wedding will eventually go off without a hitch – but we poured all of our money into this big day that still hasn’t happened, and now there will be more expenses to come.

Our new date is only a few months away so we’re in the process of reprinting and resending invitations, but I’m nervous about making that move. Will this be over by then? Will we get close to that date and realise we have to postpone once again? Right now I feel as if my life is on hold.

Overall I know we’re lucky. I’m a teacher and my fiancé is a cop, so we both are still working and we both have our health. A $US3,000 loss is tough to bear, especially when so many people are out of work, but it could have been so much worse. My friends and family have been so supportive, and I keep telling myself the worst possible scenario has already happened. It can only get better from here.

