New York Blog Startup 'The Awl' Seeks Cash, Asks Nicely

The ex-Gawker writers at blog startup The Awl want two things: investors and advertisers.



Two-time Gawker managing editor Choire Sicha wrote a post yesterday asking for both.

He wrote:

As you may or may not know, or care, The Awl is a business! We began this website both for our own entertainment and to fill our lonely unemployed days—and also because it’s a good business, we think: bringing smart, culture-loving, informed people of all sorts together in one place. Look at you! Yes, you. You’re a smart, sexy critter!

To date, we have not paid ourselves. We’d like this to change in the near future. (So would my landlord.) We’d also like to begin paying our fine, wonderful, intelligent contributors.

There are two paths before us now, and we will take one of them. One is to remain D.I.Y. and self-supporting, growing somewhat slowly as advertising income increases, and beginning to pay ourselves and contributors, and then hiring as we grow further.

The other is to partner with a smart investor, or a small group of smart investors. For a rather impressively low price, this website can, basically, skip a year of school—it can beef up and jump right into the next income bracket.

And now, for the only advertorial I will ever write—since it is advertorial for myself!—if you are interested in either advertising or investment, please do email David Cho. He has a rather lovely business plan to show you.

We reached out to The Awl’s business guy, David Cho, and he refused — completely refused! — to show us this business plan.

All he would say:

“We’re launching some new ad campaigns for October: our first sponsored post going out tomorrow for the film ‘Chelsea On The Rocks’ and our first sponsored feature (a regular column that an advertiser is sponsoring) going out on Monday for Equinox.

As far as the investment stuff, we’re looking for a relatively small amount of cash to just get us to the next level — as cliche as that sounds. We’ve had a pretty good amount of success thus far traffic wise, and even a little success revenue wise, in just a few months from almost nothing, so we need the cash to really put the resources that we need to get more traffic and get more ad monies.”

