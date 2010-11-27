New York's Incredibly High Cigarette Tax Works, Getting More Revenue From Fewer Users

The New York Post calls it a disaster that record-high cigarette taxes have created a booming black market.



We differ.

New York’s cigarette taxes generated $139 million in October, up from $108 million in October ’09. Meanwhile the number of packs sold legally each month has plunged to 30 million, from 41 million before the tax hike.

Why worry that $13 packs are driving some smokers to Indian reservations and across state lines? Fiscally and socially, Paterson’s regime is a homerun.

Now check out the 15 biggest state budget gaps of 2011 > (New York isn’t on the list)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.