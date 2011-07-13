The 10 Biggest New York City Real Estate Deals So Far This Year

Photo: Curbed.com

On this scorching hot day, we thought we’d take a look at the hottest real estate deals the city has seen so far this year.The big 10 here accounted for a whopping $233,495,000 in sales.



So how’d it break down?

As usual, the Upper East Side dominates the list but there has been a fair share of movement in the high end of the Downtown market for the first half of 2011.

We also noticed there were a lot of big names involved, none of the frequent masking and hiding behind LLCs.

The Murdoch family name shows up more than once, a couple of movie stars, a Facebook founder.

Let’s not leave out chicken wings and muppets, of course.

Number one was a bit of a controversy magnet, with some of you out there not considering it to be one deal.

The Curbed Judges have made their verdict, and we’re sticking by it.

So without further ado, the list…

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

