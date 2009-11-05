New York Bar Exam Results Out Today

After months of constantly feeling just a bit nervous, the test takers will finally get the news they’ve been waiting for.



New York bar exam results will be released today.

This year, even more than others, carries pressure of passing.

Historically big firm associates were already in their offices, living with the new nervous feeling of realising they have no idea how to be a lawyer. If a person failed, they got a second chance in February.

Now, tons of people are operating under deferred start dates until January or beyond, and failing the bar could make that start date even more, flexible, shall we say.

Those recent law grads that do not have jobs are probably itching to add a line about passing the bar to their resume — one hurdle down.

Good luck to all who are waiting to hear. May the email that hits your inbox from [email protected] bring good news. Really, you probably passed. Just a little more time to go.

