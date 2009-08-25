New York Bank Advertises That It's TARP-Free And Well capitalised

In their marketing, banks always tout how secure and steady and longlasting they are. But we can’t recall marketing as explicit as what we saw this morning when we walked by a branch of Apple Bank. In the window was a poster touting their capital ratios, as well as their lack of TARP cash.



Frankly, it doesn’t matter to the typical retail depositor what a bank’s capital ratio or delinquent loan ratio (and is it really 0%?), since deposits are backed by the FDIC. But we could see some consumers preferring a non-TARP bank out of political protest.

