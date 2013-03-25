16 New Cars We Can't Wait To See At The New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show kicks off in Manhattan next week, opening to the press on Wednesday and the public two days later.



We’ll be among the thousands of journalists on the scene — NYC is our home turf — and are excited for what the auto industry is bringing to the Big Apple.

To get your blood flowing, here’s a quick look at the 15 rides we’re most pumped to see, from the new Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Cadillac sedans, to the Corvette-Viper battle, to the very exciting Range Rover Sport.

The 2014 C7 Corvette Stingray was the star of the Detroit Auto Show in January, and GM is following up with the convertible version. But Dodge isn't ready to let GM win this round of the never-ending Corvette-Viper rivalry. It's bringing the 2014 SRT Viper Time Attack, a special ride made to be a beast on the track. This teaser image is of the 2014 Chevy Camaro SS. Little is known about the refreshed look for the model, the first full changeup since the car debuted in 2009. The 2013 VW Golf is the seventh generation of the model. It was named Car of the Year 2013 earlier this month, noted for its balance, fuel efficiency, safety, dynamics, and comfort. Toyota is being coy about the next-generation Highlander, which will make its world debut in New York. One of the first mid-size SUVs when it came out in 2001, it now has a lot of competition. One of its rivals will be the new Cherokee, a radically different look from Jeep. Defending the decision to ditch the classic, boxy Cherokee body, Chrysler PR director Rick Deneau said it's time to do something new. Subaru isn't slacking this year. It's showing up with its first-ever production hybrid, the XV Crosstrek Hybrid. It's also bringing a new performance car to the show, but few details have emerged. Mercedes-Benz's big new offering is the CLA 45 AMG. While photos have leaked, the only official view M-B has given is of the rendering it made for a PS4 game. Prepare for a powerful ride; this AMG packs 360 bhp under the hood. The 2014 Audi A3 is one of the more important — and better kept — secrets going into the show. Unlike the current A3, it will be a sedan, not a hatchback, and it's made to target the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Starting price: $33,395, just above the Benz. Cadillac has built a strong new sedan lineup, adding to the ATS and XTS to the CTS last year. Now it's come full circle, and has redesigned the CTS, along with an all-new, twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine. We had a great time driving the Jaguar XJ on some snowy Canadian roads this winter, and so we're pumped that we'll get to see the high-performance version of the sedan, the XJR, in New York. Volvo's V60 Plug-in Hybrid is the first of its kind to run on diesel, and is coming to New York as one of three candidates for the World Green Car of the Year. The new Range Rover Sport will be a bit smaller and have more punch than the Range Rover that hit dealerships this year, but it will share its weight savings, good handling, and luxury features. Apart from all the features that make it a Rolls-Royce, the coolest thing about the Wraith, which debuted in Geneva, is Satellite Aided Transmission. Using GPS, the car figures out what upcoming stretches of road look like, and pre-shifts accordingly. Another Geneva baby, the Flying Spur is the most powerful four-door Bentley has ever produced. Its 0 to 60 mph time is an excellent 4.3 seconds, and there's a 9-liter bottle cooler in the back seat. Now for a look back at the last motor show. DON'T MISS: A New Generation Of Supercars Was Born In Geneva >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.