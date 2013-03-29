Here Are The Craziest Ways Automakers Tried To Get Our Attention At The New York Auto Show

The press preview days at the 2013 New York International Auto Show are over, and we were there to see the debuts of dozens of new cars.
Over two days of non-stop press conferences and announcements, automakers who wanted to make an impression had their work cut out for them.
To get the attention of journalists, many hired female models — aka “booth babes” — to accompany their cars and pose for photos.
Others had more original ideas.
From dance troupes to free popcorn to a fog machine, here are the best automaker gimmicks from this year’s New York Auto Show.
At its press conference Wednesday, Jaguar Land Rover showed a preview of 'Desire,' the short film starring Damian Lewis and the new Jaguar F-Type.
Outside the Jacob Javits centre, Jeep set up a short course to show off how its cars can climb and descend steep grades.
And BMW brought the bobsled it designed for the US Olympic team, along with the 328d, its new diesel-powered sedan,
At the debut of the Range Rover Sport Tuesday night, Daniel Craig made an appearance. 'Skyfall,' the latest James Bond film, featured a bunch of Jaguars and Land Rovers.
And it handed out earplugs at its very loud press conference, where it announced the revival of the iconic Camaro Z/28.
Most of the automaker booths offered coffee, soda, and water. Mercedes-Benz outdid them all, with a truck serving Italian ices. The special AMG flavour was made of almond, mocha, and graham cracker.
In addition to the reveal of the 911 GT3, Porsche was celebrating the 50th birthday of the 911 — thus the cake.
The most outlandish move came from Mercedes-Benz, whose press conference included a performance by an Alvin Ailey American Dance theatre troupe. It was an unexpected way to focus attention on the new CLA45 AMG.
