Here Are The Craziest Ways Automakers Tried To Get Our Attention At The New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz hired dancers for its press conference.

The press preview days at the 2013 New York International Auto Show are over, and we were there to see the debuts of dozens of new cars.



Over two days of non-stop press conferences and announcements, automakers who wanted to make an impression had their work cut out for them.

To get the attention of journalists, many hired female models — aka “booth babes” — to accompany their cars and pose for photos.

Others had more original ideas.

From dance troupes to free popcorn to a fog machine, here are the best automaker gimmicks from this year’s New York Auto Show.

