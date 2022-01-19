I’m a New Yorker who visited Texas for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about Austin.

- I’ve lived in New York for three years and in New England for the majority of my life before that.
- I recently visited Austin and Waco, and I was surprised by my misconceptions about both places.
- When touring Austin apartments, I was surprised to see just how much I could get for my money compared to NYC.
I also spent two days in Waco, Texas, a much smaller city with a small-town feel. Waco is located two hours north of Austin and has been made even more famous by the HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” starring Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Texas is one of the largest states so visiting two cities over a week definitely isn’t enough time to get a feel for Texan culture as a whole. However, there were a few things I noticed during my time in Austin and Waco that I thought were quite different from New York.
Here are nine things that surprised me.
Austin is a city of major highways, so having a car is practically a must. However, when I arrived in busier areas of Austin, I noticed a lot of people, including corporate professionals, riding around on motorized scooters.
Biking or utilizing Citi Bikes in New York City is definitely how a lot of New Yorkers get around, but scootering isn’t nearly as popular. This was one thing that really surprised me about the local Austin culture.
The highways can also get very congested, and I sat in traffic on more than a few occasions during my five-day trip.
I was impressed by the variety of food options I found at food trucks all across the city, from vegan food to barbecue and sweet treats.
While I definitely didn’t get to try as much Tex-Mex food as I would have liked, every place I did try impressed me — and definitely beat out most of the Mexican food I’ve had in New York.
An apartment I visited was located right on the edge of the Colorado River and residents have the opportunity to kayak, walk along the trail, or simply look out at the water from their apartments. Having a water view in New York City is really unattainable, but it was more accessible in Austin.
I toured four one-bedroom apartments in desirable parts of Austin during my stay. They cost around $2,000 a month, with one costing as low as $1,728. The apartments had luxury amenities like pools, gyms, and large floor plans that made me question why I live in New York City.
One apartment even had a roof deck that overlooked the entire Austin skyline – to find something similar in New York City, I’d have to pay a lot more than I currently do.
The topic of the recent abortion legislation in Texas came up in a few conversations I had during my trip, which fell in October, and a majority of the people I spoke with didn’t agree with the laws that their own state had passed.
However, this probably shouldn’t have surprised me. After all, Austin is typically regarded as a “blue city,” and 71.4% of the population of Travis County, where Austin is located, voted Democrat in the last presidential election.
When speaking with locals and the vendors at the festival, I couldn’t help but notice how friendly everyone was, especially compared to the notorious aloofness of New Yorkers. After arriving at the festival just before closing, suitcase in hand, multiple people stopped me to ask me where I was coming from, just to spark a conversation. I’ve definitely never experienced that kind of friendliness while traveling around New York.
Exploring Waco was a different experience than being in Austin or New York, a reminder that there’s so much more to Texas than what I was able to experience during my short trip. I can’t wait for my next venture westward, where I’ll hopefully be able to explore even more of Texas, eat more mouthwatering barbecue, and chat with more friendly locals.