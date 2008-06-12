New York Attorney General Goes After Anne Hathaway's Boyfriend

Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri, 29, who dates the “Devil Wears Prada” star, heads the Follieri Foundation, a charity whose work includes vaccinating children in Third World countries…

The Foundation has not filed IRS tax disclosure forms required from charities, according to a review of records by the Associated Press…

“There is an investigation going on that does not involve Anne,” said Stephen Huvane, Hathaway’s publicist, in an e-mail. “She is no longer a board member of the Follieri Foundation. Other than that we will not be commenting.”

Photo by Jillallyn from Flickr

