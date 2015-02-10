There are major delays at New York City airports due to icy winter weather

For the third time in a month, New York City and much of the Northeast are facing down another winter storm. New York’s three major airports are experiencing significant arrival delays due to snow and ice.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flights headed for JFK International, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International are all slowing down operations:

Flights headed for JFK are experiencing average delays of 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Flights headed for LaGuardia are currently experiencing average delays 1 hour and 2 minutes. Although earlier Monday morning, the average delays was 6 hours and 45 minutes.

Flights headed for Newark Liberty are expected to experience average delays of 4 hours and 13 minutes.

Although Boston’s Logan International isn’t reporting any delays, operations at the airport have been significantly curtailed. FlightRadar24 is reporting 85% of the flights going in and out of the airport have been cancelled.

