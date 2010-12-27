SNOWBOUND: New York Airports Are Closed Until 4 PM

Photo: ap

It’s a nice snowy day in New York, unless you’re trying to get there or leave.New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports will remain closed until 4 PM, according to the FAA website. Newark airport will be closed until noon. With the airports closed on the extremely busy day after Christmas, hundreds of thousands of travellers are stranded in New York and around the country.



Hot off a quarter of soaring profits, airlines like Delta and United stand to lose money as travellers cancel flights because of the snow.

Amtrak says it has resumed service since last night, according to Bloomberg. Long Island Rail Road will operate on a holiday schedule today.

ConEd reports at least 7,500 people without power in the New York area. National Grid reports similar outages.

