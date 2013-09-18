Here's How Much Money You Could Be Making If You Rent Your New York Apartment Out On Super Bowl Weekend

There was once a time that hotel rooms and hostels were the only places to stay when you traveled.

Thanks to Airbnb,this is no longer the case.

The site allows people to put up their apartments, spare rooms, or couches for rent to travellers, usually at a fraction of the price of a hotel room.

But with the 2014 Super Bowl just months away, Airbnb users in the New York City area are thinking ahead on ways to cash in.

The Daily Dot reports Manhattan listings normally in the $US85-$100 a night range are skyrocketing over Super Bowl weekend. New Jersey homes close to MetLife stadium have increased drastically.

The prices are vastly more inflated closer to the stadium. One New Jersey home eight miles away is renting at $US1,599 a night for the game, up from $US320.

We took a look at some of the listings in Hell’s Kitchen, a neighbourhood in Manhattan near Times Square that’s close to stadium transportation. This listing is for a full apartment and goes for as low as $US220 a night on any other random weekend in October. The price has already soared for Super Bowl weekend:

Some have tailored their ads for football fans looking for a home base on game weekend. This listing – 2014 SUPER BOWL RENTAL HOME – is going for $US12,000/night.

Others have yet to boost their prices. There’s still time to get a good deal on a place to stay if you act quickly, and the renter has to honour the price.

This loft in Brooklyn is going for $US65/night over the weekend of the Super Bowl:

Airbnb is now becoming somewhat of a business for renters, who plan their calendars and pricing schedules years in advance. One man, a Phoenix resident named Michael, has already set his booking calendar for Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, much like a hotel would. While he usually charges $US155 a night for a private room in his suburban home; for the Super Bowl he’s bumping it to $US850 a night. The game is 16 months away.

