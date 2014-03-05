The 15 Coolest Airbnb Rentals In New York City

Madeline Stone
Airbnb rentals offer a great alternative to hotels for travellers around the world.

But nowhere is the apartment-sharing service more popular than in New York City — according to a study released by Airbnb last October, the company generated $US632 million in economic activity in one year and supported 4,580 jobs across the city’s five boroughs.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite listings in the Big Apple. They all have something unique to offer, from wide-open lofts with incredible views to cozy, artistic walk-up apartments.

Live like a celebrity in this huge apartment in SoHo.

This two-bedroom Crosby Street loft is enormous by NYC standards, and its modern decor makes it a stunning place to spend the night. The second bedroom comes with its own separate living and dining area.

Cost: $650/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: SoHo

Stay close to all of the East Village hot spots.

A wide collection of antiques gives this one-bedroom apartment a good deal of rustic charm, plus all of the East Village's popular bars and restaurants are nearby.

Cost: $165/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Alphabet City

Rent out a private room in this gorgeous Brooklyn brownstone.

Airbnb users can rent a room in either the basement or upper floor of this Moroccan-inspired home. They can also make use of green space in the backyard.

Cost: $85/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Fort Greene

Get cozy in this brick-lined apartment.

A built-in loft gives this home some extra living space. The apartment is also just across the street from Central Park and all of the fun it has to offer.

Cost: $190/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Upper West Side

Explore the Flatiron District from this beautifully open loft.

Located in a building that dates back to 1897, this airy apartment provides easy access to Union Square, shopping on Fifth Avenue, and the historic Flatiron Building.

Cost: $199/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Flatiron District

Spend the night in this bohemian hideaway.

This cheery one-bedroom has beautifully intricate decorations, and it's conveniently located close to NYU and Washington Square Park.

Cost: $220/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Greenwich Village

Get 360 views of Manhattan from the rooftop deck of this apartment.

The small living space is probably best suited for solo travellers or couples, but anyone would appreciate this apartment's incredible views and convenient location.

Cost: $75/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Alphabet City

Take in lower Manhattan's trendiest neighborhoods from this charming flat.

Sunny yellow walls and eclectic decor make for a welcoming temporary home in the city.

Cost: $149/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Nolita

Practice your pool skills at this downtown loft.

This apartment spans the entire floor of an elevator-equipped building and has enough space for plenty of entertainment options, including a pool table and projection screen in the living area. Views of the East River are an added bonus.

Cost: $199/night

Accommodates: 6

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Stroll through Central Park during your stay at this uptown apartment.

The bedrooms in this apartment may be small, but the colourful walls and brick details make this a cozy home base for exploring Central Park and the museums of the Upper East Side.

Cost: $89/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Upper East Side

Go off the beaten track at this art-filled Brooklyn apartment.

Located a few stops from Manhattan on the Q train, this home is ideal for artistic types and those looking to get away from the hectic pace of the city.

Cost: $138/night

Accommodates: 5

Neighbourhood: Flatbush

Get a burst of colour at this artist's home in the East Village.

This colourful one-bedroom apartment was once a tenement home that lodged immigrant families. It's now a cheery place to stay in a lively neighbourhood.

Cost: $170/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Alphabet City

Sleep in a lofted bed in a converted Brooklyn warehouse.

'The Chateau,' which has a lofted bed made out of reclaimed wood, is just one of six Airbnb rentals available in a building that was once an industrial warehouse. Other rentals include a green annex, a blue annex, an office, and an Airstream in the backyard.

Cost: $60/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Crown Heights

Rent out this duplex loft that's ideal for people travelling in groups.

Two-story windows let in an abundance of light, while a private terrace looks out over a quiet enclosed courtyard. There's also a roof deck and a coffee table that doubles as a chalkboard -- perfect for leaving fun messages.

Cost: $299/night

Accommodates: 9

Neighbourhood: East Village

Relax in this apartment's spacious common area.

Turkish rugs are a nice decorative touch to this large, three-bedroom apartment. Stay here and you'll also get access to en-suite laundry facilities and a rooftop deck.

Cost: $125/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Tribeca

