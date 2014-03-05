The 15 Coolest Airbnb Rentals In New York City

Airbnb rentals offer a great alternative to hotels for travellers around the world.
But nowhere is the apartment-sharing service more popular than in New York City — according to a study released by Airbnb last October, the company generated $US632 million in economic activity in one year and supported 4,580 jobs across the city’s five boroughs.
We’ve picked out some of our favourite listings in the Big Apple. They all have something unique to offer, from wide-open lofts with incredible views to cozy, artistic walk-up apartments.
This two-bedroom Crosby Street loft is enormous by NYC standards, and its modern decor makes it a stunning place to spend the night. The second bedroom comes with its own separate living and dining area.
Cost: $650/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: SoHo
A wide collection of antiques gives this one-bedroom apartment a good deal of rustic charm, plus all of the East Village's popular bars and restaurants are nearby.
Cost: $165/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Alphabet City
Airbnb users can rent a room in either the basement or upper floor of this Moroccan-inspired home. They can also make use of green space in the backyard.
Cost: $85/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Fort Greene
A built-in loft gives this home some extra living space. The apartment is also just across the street from Central Park and all of the fun it has to offer.
Cost: $190/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Upper West Side
Located in a building that dates back to 1897, this airy apartment provides easy access to Union Square, shopping on Fifth Avenue, and the historic Flatiron Building.
Cost: $199/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Flatiron District
This cheery one-bedroom has beautifully intricate decorations, and it's conveniently located close to NYU and Washington Square Park.
Cost: $220/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Greenwich Village
The small living space is probably best suited for solo travellers or couples, but anyone would appreciate this apartment's incredible views and convenient location.
Cost: $75/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Alphabet City
Sunny yellow walls and eclectic decor make for a welcoming temporary home in the city.
Cost: $149/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Nolita
This apartment spans the entire floor of an elevator-equipped building and has enough space for plenty of entertainment options, including a pool table and projection screen in the living area. Views of the East River are an added bonus.
Cost: $199/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Financial District
The bedrooms in this apartment may be small, but the colourful walls and brick details make this a cozy home base for exploring Central Park and the museums of the Upper East Side.
Cost: $89/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Upper East Side
Located a few stops from Manhattan on the Q train, this home is ideal for artistic types and those looking to get away from the hectic pace of the city.
Cost: $138/night
Accommodates: 5
Neighbourhood: Flatbush
This colourful one-bedroom apartment was once a tenement home that lodged immigrant families. It's now a cheery place to stay in a lively neighbourhood.
Cost: $170/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Alphabet City
'The Chateau,' which has a lofted bed made out of reclaimed wood, is just one of six Airbnb rentals available in a building that was once an industrial warehouse. Other rentals include a green annex, a blue annex, an office, and an Airstream in the backyard.
Cost: $60/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Crown Heights
Two-story windows let in an abundance of light, while a private terrace looks out over a quiet enclosed courtyard. There's also a roof deck and a coffee table that doubles as a chalkboard -- perfect for leaving fun messages.
Cost: $299/night
Accommodates: 9
Neighbourhood: East Village
Turkish rugs are a nice decorative touch to this large, three-bedroom apartment. Stay here and you'll also get access to en-suite laundry facilities and a rooftop deck.
Cost: $125/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Tribeca
