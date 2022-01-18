NY Attorney General takes legal action to force Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to answer subpoenas in an investigation into their company’s financial dealings

NY attorney general Tish James is making legal moves to compel former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, to answer subpoenas and produce documents. This is part of a probe by James into whether or not the Trumps artificially inflated or deflated the value of their properties for financial gain. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

New York attorney general Letitia James filed a motion asking for subpoenas against the Trump family be enforced.

James requested a court order to compel former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath.

James is probing whether the Trump Organization falsely valued its assets for financial gain.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action to enforce the subpoenas issued to Donald Trump and his eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

Late Tuesday, James announced in a press release that she is taking legal action to compel the trio to appear for sworn testimony as part of her office’s probe into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.

According to the press release, the motion to compel the three to answer the subpoena was filed on Tuesday. The motion also seeks a court order to force the Trumps to produce documents related to the investigation held by the former president.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” said James in the press release.

She added that the investigation has uncovered “significant evidence” suggesting former President Trump and the Trump Organization “falsely and fraudulently” valued their assets and misrepresented them to obtain economic benefits like loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.

“No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them,” James tweeted on Tuesday night.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation,” James wrote. “We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way. No one is above the law.”

James is currently investigating the Trump real estate company for fraud, specifically on the issue of whether the Trump organization artificially inflated or deflated the value of their properties for loan and tax purposes.

And while Trump claimed at his rally in Arizona on Saturday that he didn’t know “who the hell (James) is,” he filed a lawsuit against her last month accusing James of trying to “harass” him with investigations.

Subpoenas were issued on December 1 to Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

In response to the subpoenas and the case, Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, baselessly claimed that the investigation is “unconstitutional” in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.