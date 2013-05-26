After Selling For $30 Million, Ad Company Felix Got An Office With A Huge Outdoor Space And A Basketball Court





This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.

Last year, IAC bought New York-based pay-per-call advertising business Felix.

As part of the reportedly $30 million acquisition, IAC rented Felix a new office in Times Square. Felix CEO Brent Metz passed along some photos of the new space.

Felix was previously part of Yext, a business listings startup. When Yext sold Felix, we noted that Felix was responsible for ~90% of Yext’s profits.

Metz couldn’t share any stats on the state of the business since Felix is a part of publicly traded IAC. He did say the office IAC bought has room for 250 employees, even though Felix currently has 100 on staff, suggesting there’s room for big growth.

Felix didn’t move into IAC’s iconic Frank Gehry designed headquarters, because according to Metz, there wasn’t room. While IAC has a cool looking building, this is probably for the best.

Felix’s new office building has a basketball court, and their office has a giant outdoor space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.