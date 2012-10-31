NEW YORK: A Tale Of Two Cities

In upper Manhattan and most of Brooklyn and Queens, it’s life as usual in New York. (Except for the lack of transportation).



In lower Manhattan, meanwhile, it’s life in the dark, as this photo by Michael Cinquino shows:

Photo: Michael Cinquino

Con Ed says it could be as long as 4 days to a week before everyone in Manhattan gets power back, and even longer for those in the outer boroughs.

Of course, everyone who has the opportunity to get power back has it better than the folks in Breezy Point, Queens, many of whose houses burned to the ground.

(via Pat Kiernan)

