LIVE UPDATES: Follow the results of the Democratic primary in New York's 9th district

Yvette Clarke, a longtime congresswoman from Brooklyn's 9th congressional district, is facing multiple Democratic primary challengers this year.

, a longtime congresswoman from Brooklyn’s 9th congressional district, is facing multiple Democratic primary challengers this year. She faces a re-match against organiser Adem Bunkeddeko, who won 47% of the vote against her in 2018, and a challenge from Brooklyn councilman Chaim Deutsch.

Because of the substantial increase in New Yorkers voting absentee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing New York law prohibiting election officials from processing absentee ballots until eight days after election day, the race won’t be called until after June 30.

The stakes:

Yvette Clarke, a longtime congresswoman from Brooklyn, is facing multiple Democratic primary challengers this year, both from the left and the right.

Clarke’s district, located in Central Brooklyn, includes part of the neighbourhoods of Crown Heights, Brownsville, Midwood, and Sheepshead Bay. The district is half African-American and also includes a substantial Orthodox Jewish community.

In the 2018 Democratic primary, Clarke narrowly won re-election with 53% of the vote against progressive primary challenger Adem Bunkeddeko, a community organiser and son of Ugandan refugees.

Bunkeddeko is running for the Democratic nomination again this year in his second attempt to defeat Clarke, styling himself as a reformer and an “anti-machine progressive.”

Clarke, who has served in the House since 2006, also faces challenges from Isiah James, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, and New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who is running to her right as more moderate Democrat and looking to earn votes in the district’s Orthodox community.

“I believe we need more moderate and centrist members of Congress, to balance out the far-left agenda,” Deutsch told Jewish Insider. “Now more than ever, it’s critical that NY-9 has a leader who is interested in building bridges, not tearing them down in pursuit of a progressive agenda.”

As City & State New York recently reported, Clarke has a very progressive voting record and has supported both Medicare for All and the Green New Deal resolution on climate changed championed by Ocasio-Cortez.

Her opponents have zeroed in, however, on her history of accepting donations from big corporations and law enforcement unions as undermining her progressive credentials.

