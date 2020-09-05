Everything you need to know about New York's 2nd congressional district race

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Women wearing masks pose behind a voter registration table in Union Square in New York City.

Republican Andrew Garbarino will face Democrat Jackie Gordon in New York’s 2nd Congressional District.

The district is located along Long Island’s south coast and includes the southwestern region of Suffolk County and part of Nassau County.

Gordon currently has $US1.1 million in cash on hand, over ten times more than Garbarino.

Democrat Jackie Gordon and Republican Andrew Garbarino are each vying for the chance to represent New York’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Peter King. King has represented the state for fourteen terms and announced his plans to retire from the House in November 2019.

The candidates

Gordon, a 29-year Army Reserve veteran, is a former public school educator and guidance counselor. She served on the Babylon Town Council for 13 years and worked with military families and veterans as the chair of the Veterans Advisory Council. Gordon is running on a platform focusing on increasing educational resources for teachers, lowering classroom sizes, assisting veterans, and combatting gun violence.

Garbarino, a lawyer and small business owner, currently represents the 7th district of the New York State Assembly â€” a position he has held since being first elected in 2012. His campaign platform is centered on combatting the current opiate crisis, protecting the natural environment of the Great South Bay and its waters, and supporting veterans.

The district

New York’s 2nd Congressional District is located along the southern coast of Long Island in New York. The district is home to the southwestern region of Suffolk County and a small part of Nassau County.

This district flipped from voting for former President Barack Obama by four points in 2012 to backing President Donald Trump by nine points in 2016, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Gordon has raised three times than Garbarino. Gordon has received $US1.7 million in donations compared to Garbarino’s $US488,000. Garbarino has only $US104,000 in remaining cash on hand, eleven times less than Gordon’s $US1.1 million in the bank.

What experts say

The race between Garbarino and Gordon is rated as a “toss-up” by Inside Elections and The Cook Political Report, and is rated as “leans Republican” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

