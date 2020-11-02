Incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney are set for a rematch in New York's 22nd Congressional District

Former GOP assemblywoman Claudia Tenney lost her bid for reelection in 2018 to now-incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi.

President Donald Trump gave his endorsement to Tenney in February.

New York’s 22nd Congressional District was the most Trump-supporting district to flip seats in the 2018 midterm election.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi and former assemblywoman Claudia Tenney face off once again in New York’s 22nd Congressional District after Brindisi unseated Tenney in 2018.

Brindisi defeated Tenney in 2018 by less than two per cent as the Democrats regained control of the House by flipping 40 seats. Outside Republican groups are spending large amounts on this race in an attempt to control the House once again, and narrow the difference in representatives between the two major parties.

The candidates



In 2018, Tenney aligned her campaign with President Trump and received an endorsement in February from the president. Additionally, Tenney has received support from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and House Minority Chair Kevin McCarthy in her attempt at regaining the House seat.

Brindisi, the incumbent, narrowly defeated Tenney in 2018 making New York’s 22nd District the largest Trump-favouring district to flip in the midterm election.

Michael Brochstein/Getty Images Anthony Brindisi speaks at a press conference hosted by the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Common Sense Coalition.

Before each candidate’s time in the House of Representatives, the two spent time together working in New York’s State Assembly. The two consider themselves friends, and first met when the two served as lawyers in their upstate New York district.

The district



New York’s 22nd Congressional District lies in the centre of the state and includes eight counties: Madison, Cortland, Oneida, and Chenango and portions of Herkimer, Tioga, Oswego, and Broome counties. The rural district is home to several universities including Colgate University, Binghamton University, Hamilton College, and Utica College.

The district, which President Donald Trump won in 2018 by 15 points, is one of 30 House districts in which Trump won but is represented in office by a Democrat.

The money race



Brindisi has substantially outraised and outspent Tenney, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. Brindisi has brought in $US5 million, spent $US3.9 million, and has around $US1.1 million in cash on hand. Tenney has raised $US1.8 million, spent $US1.5 million, and has $US360,067 in cash on hand.

While she has less money on hand, Tenney is expected to receive $US5.5 million in television ads thanks to two groups: the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund, according to reporting from Syracuse.com.

Heavy spending from independent political groups is not a first for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, as the 2018 election between Tenney and Brindisi received about $US16 million from groups outside of the district.

What experts say



The race between Brindisi and Tenney is rated as a “toss-up” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics and the Cook Political Report, and “tilts Democratic” by Inside Elections.

