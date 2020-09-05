First-term Rep. Antonio Delgado looks to defend his seat against Kyle Van De Water in New York's 19th Congressional District

Mary Esch/AP Rep. Antonio Delgado talks with a teen boy while campaigning, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2013 in Schodack Landing, N.Y. Delgado defeated Republican U.S. Rep. John Faso for the District 19 seat.

First-term Rep. Antonio Delgado will face Kyle Van De Water in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

New York’s 19th Congressional District is located in the Catskill Mountains and mid-Hudson Valley regions.

The district is one of thirty in the United States which voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently represented by a Democrat.

The candidates

Delgado, the incumbent, is a former musician and lawyer. He currently sits on the House committees on Agriculture, Small Business, and Transportation and Infrastructure. Delgado is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, as well as the Women’s Veterans Task Force. His campaign is centered around providing assistance to the country’s farmers, aiding the LGBT community, immigration reform, and women’s rights.

Van De Water is a veteran of the U.S. Army and currently is a member of the U.S. Army Reserves JAG Corps. He is a practicing litigation attorney in Poughkeepsie. Van De Water’s campaign platform is directly in line with that of President Donald Trump, including promises to strengthen the U.S. border, supporting tax cuts, and protecting 2nd Amendment rights.

The district

New York’s 19th Congressional District is located in the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley areas. The district is home to all of Ulster, Schoharie, Otsego, Delaware, Columbia, Green, and Sullivan counties as well as portions of Dutchess, Montgomery, Rensselaer, and Broome counties.

The district is one of thirty across the country which voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently represented by a Democrat, flipping to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, according to the Daily Kos.

President Trump received 50.8 per cent of the district’s vote in 2016, 6.8 percentage points more than the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton’s 44%, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Delgado has raised $US4.2 million â€” 200 times more than Van De Water with $US21,000 raised so far this cycle. Van De Water currently has only $US4,137 in cash on hand compared to Delgado’s $US3 million.

What experts say

The race between Delgado and Van De Water is rated as “leans Democratic” by The Cook Political Report, “likely Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics, and “safe Democratic” according to Inside Elections.

