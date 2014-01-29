Your New Year's Resolution Was Probably A Big Waste Of Money

You’re probably debating right about now whether you should stick to that month-old New Year’s resolution. One thing you shouldn’t forget to weigh? How much it costs.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, Americans routinely spend dozens to hundreds of dollars to fund an ambitious New Year’s goal. Some of the most popular expenses include gym memberships, online dating site subscriptions, and language course programs — and all of them carry hefty price tags.

But since 46 million Americans admit to struggling with their resolutions by the third week of January, according to U.S. News & World Report, there’s a lot more than personal dignity at stake when people start to waffle about their commitments.

When it comes to gym memberships, for example, the Journal notes that many January deals are often tied to two-year contracts. Opting out early can result in a penalty fee.

Dating site accounts can carry up-front activation fees. For instance, a premium account on online dating site Zoosk.com comes with a $US24.99 activation fee and then a six-month package that costs $US74.95.

At the beginning of every year, many people also sink funds into language course software. A full language course like Rosetta Stone can easily run several hundred dollars, and in addition to a normal workload, completing it is a huge commitment.

So if you’re still thinking about giving up on your resolution, you may want to reconsider. It’s likely your initial investment is big enough that you should give it another go.

