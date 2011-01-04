17 New Years Resolutions Of Successful Entrepreneurs

Photo: Mompreneur
Forget dieting.To help fatten your bottom line in 2011, the experts at Entrepreneur.com suggest the following new year’s resolutions for business owners.
Harness the power of planning your time well, taking care to allocate your schedule according to priorities.
Wait when it's appropriate, hurry when it's appropriate, and apply patience, vision and common sense.
Do whatever it takes to get out of your comfort zone and into your 'power place' to grow your business. Embrace change and new technologies, including social sites.
Choose what works best for reaching your target market, and run with it. Most important: Have fun.
In 2011, show up to the meetings that you would have passed on previously.
Never underestimate the power of face-to-face meetings for building stronger relationships and connections with your prospects and customers. Activity creates opportunity.
Develop and implement systems that will free up time that you can spend on other pursuits.
What really matters most is making a measurable amount of progress in a reasonable amount of time and spending time with loved ones. Do the only things about which you're passionate and work with only your ideal clients.
Take the security of your business seriously. Change all your passwords.
Close down old unused accounts for emails, business software and social networks. And set up a password for your mobile phone.
Resolve to invest heavily in the people and technology necessary to meet client demands and seize market opportunity.
Understand your customers' experience with your business. It's essential for businesses to look at what they do from their customers' point of view and then smooth out any rough edges.
Customers have so many options. You can't afford a single reason for one to choose a competitor's business over yours.
The new year will see an acceleration of the reinvention of media. With so many ways to reach so many different types of consumers, reaching out to a variety of outlets through diverse media is critical.
Craft customised content and send it via multiple platforms engage customers wherever they may be.
It's critical to get absorbed in your business niche to achieve mastery.
But, most importantly, laugh, love and live more fully.
Create at least one professionally-produced video for the homepage of your website and social media sites.
It should show why why your business is the best choice among the competition and include a compelling incentive to make an immediate purchase and share the video with others.
Prepare yourself psychologically.
Make sure you're emotionally committed and ready for the sale, or you may turn buyers off to your business.
Making a concrete plan to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams, and take at least one action every day that will help you achieve your goal.
Set a realistic timeline for when you will reach the major milestones on your path to entrepreneurial success.
Question the experts in your field and find out who the real experts are.
Hint: If they're in Washington or on television, they might not be experts.
Turn your small mum-and-pop business into a bigger opportunity this year by launching the projects you never got around to in 2010.
Make mobile marketing a high priority. Capture mobile shoppers by updating your website to load quickly in a variety of browsers and making them Facebook and Twitter interactive.
Offer competitive pricing and tap into the soaring popularity of coupons by texting them to your customers' mobile phones.
