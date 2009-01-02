New Year's Resolutions Bad For Your Mental Health

See! There’s really no reason to say you’re going to start that diet/stop smoking/save money after all.



BBC: Deciding to turn over a new leaf in the new year could do more harm than good, a mental health charity has warned.

Mind has urged people not to feel they must start 2009 armed with resolutions for self-improvement.

The charity said resolutions which focus on issues such as the need to lose weight or job worries create a negative self-image.

And if the plans fail to materialise, that could trigger feelings of failure and inadequacy, the charity said.

Mind chief executive Paul Farmer said focussing on problems or insecurities can lead to feelings of hopelessness, low self-esteem and even mild depression.

“We chastise ourselves for our perceived shortcomings and set unrealistic goals to change our behaviour, so it’s not surprising that when we fail to keep resolutions, we end up feeling worse than when we started,” he said.

“In 2009, instead of making a New Year’s resolution, think positively about the year to come and what you can achieve.”

After reading this are you still brave enough to make some old school New Year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?

