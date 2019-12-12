The 20 best US cities to celebrate New Year's Eve, ranked

Brad Barket/Getty Images New York City on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re looking for an affordable place with tons of festive attractions to ring in the new year, here are 20 cities to add to your list.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)

Costs (average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)

Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighbourhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the 20 best cities to count down to 2020 – as well as how they ranked in each of the three categories.

20. Louisville, Kentucky

Jacek Jasinski/Shutterstock Fireworks in Louisville.

Entertainment and food rank: 23

Costs rank: 47

Safety and accessibility rank: 56

Total score: 54.88

19. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sam Wagner/Shutterstock Fireworks over Loring Park in Minneapolis.

Entertainment and food: 26

Costs: 71

Safety and accessibility: 13

Total score: 54.96

18. Birmingham, Alabama

ESB Professional/Shutterstock Downtown Birmingham.

Birmingham is home to low-cost, three-star hotel rooms on New Year’s Eve. Only Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has cheaper rooms, according to WalletHub.

Entertainment and food: 25

Costs: 1

Safety and accessibility: 97

Total score: 56.15

17. Seattle, Washington

Chris Kontoravdis/Shutterstock New Year’s Eve in Seattle.

Entertainment and food: 12

Costs: 87

Safety and accessibility: 86

Total score: 56.96

16. Buffalo, New York

Atomazul/Shutterstock Downtown Buffalo, New York, during early winter snow.

Buffalo came second for the lowest average price per New Year’s Eve party ticket, only second to Durham, North Carolina.

Entertainment and food: 22

Costs: 28

Safety and accessibility: 28

Total score: 58.21

15. Dallas, Texas

Alissala/Shutterstock Dallas at night.

Entertainment and food: 16

Costs: 25

Safety and accessibility: 78

Total score: 58.48

14. New Orleans, Louisiana

Entertainment and food: 11

Costs: 72

Safety and accessibility: 92

Total score: 59.33

13. San Antonio, Texas

cheng cheng/Shutterstock San Antonio’s river walk.

Entertainment and food: 18

Costs: 22

Safety and accessibility: 59

Total score: 59.66

12. Washington, DC

robmbrown/Shutterstock The Washington Monument lit up by fireworks.

Entertainment and food: 10

Costs: 91

Safety and accessibility: 43

Total score: 60.34

11. Chicago, Illinois

MarynaG/Shutterstock Skating in downtown Chicago.

Entertainment and food: 14

Costs: 78

Safety and accessibility: 40

Total score: 60.55

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

gary718/Shutterstock Fireworks in Philadelphia.

Entertainment and food: 13

Costs: 70

Safety and accessibility: 55

Total score: 61.30

9. Miami, Florida

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

After New York and San Francisco, Miami has the most restaurants per capita. The costs of its hotel rooms and party tickets are among the highest in the country, though.

Entertainment and food: 7

Costs: 95

Safety and accessibility: 42

Total score: 62.04

8. San Francisco, California

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP The Golden Gate Bridge on New Year’s Eve.

Entertainment and food: 2

Costs: 98

Safety and accessibility: 52

Total score: 62.59

7. Orlando, Florida

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images Fireworks at Disney World’s Cinderella Castle.

Entertainment and food: 6

Costs: 48

Safety and accessibility: 99

Total score: 63.21

6. Atlanta, Georgia

Eugene Buchko/Shutterstock Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Entertainment and food: 5

Costs: 59

Safety and accessibility: 87

Total score: 64.20

5. Los Angeles, California

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung A New Year’s Eve party in Los Angeles.

Entertainment and food: 3

Costs: 83

Safety and accessibility: 54

Total score: 65.98

4. San Diego, California

Entertainment and food: 9

Costs: 67

Safety and accessibility: 12

Total score: 66.42

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub A New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

Entertainment and food: 4

Costs: 80

Safety and accessibility: 33

Total score: 67.47

2. Denver, Colorado

David Zalubowski/AP A New Year’s Eve light show in Denver, Colorado.

Entertainment and food: 8

Costs: 36

Safety and accessibility: 36

Total score: 67.71

1. New York, New York

Simon Dux Media/Shutterstock New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York City.

New York tied with Las Vegas for the most nightlife options per capita. It also has the most restaurants per capita and the most luxury shops and gourmet-food stores per capita, according to WalletHub.

Entertainment and food: 1

Costs: 100

Safety and accessibility: 21

Total score: 67.79

