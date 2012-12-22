The Biggest New Year's Eve Bashes In New York City

Gautam Balasundar
new year's eve party

Photo: Guest of a Guest

Haven’t figured out where to go to ring in the New Year yet?Whether you’re more into raging all night to your favourite DJ or just getting down with your 50 closest friends, we’ve got you covered.

Azealia Banks Performs at the Top of the Standard

What: For a cool $250 you can ring in the new year dancing to jams from the 21 year old rapper from Harlem.

Where: Boom Boom Room. 848 Washington St. New York, NY 10014

When: December 31st. 10pm

Jay-Z and Coldplay

What: Jay-Z is back in his hometown of Brooklyn for a special NYE show, joining Coldplay this time around. And who doesn't love a good bromance?

Where: Barclays centre, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn

When: December 31st, Doors open at 8:00pm

Tiesto Clublife New Year's Eve 2013

What: Tiesto will take the stage with Audien closing out Revel's stacked 4 day line-up of electronic names including Sebastian Ingrosso and Kaskade. Tickets start at $125.

Where: Revel. 500 Boardwalk. Atlantic City, NJ

When: December 31st. 8pm

Jacked New Year's Eve with Afrojack

What: Dutch house maestro Afrojack is bringing along a slew of friends to perform at Pier 94, known for hosting huge New Year's Eve shows including Avicii last year. R3hab, Shermanology, Quintino, and others will keep the party alive.

Where: Pier 94, 711 12th Ave., New York

When: December 31st, 8:00pm

Westway New Year's Eve 2013

What: The hipster hangout will have a 5 hour open bar with a live feed of the Times Square ball drop. The space will also host 5 different deejays so you can shimmy down the poles to your heart's desire.

Where: Westway. 75 Clarkson St. New York, NY 10014

When: December 31st, 9pm

Soho Grand Black & White Masquerade Ball

What: If you're looking for the most elegant party, head over to the Soho Grand for their annual Black & White Masquerade Ball hosted by Tommy Saleh and Steven Rojas. Formal attire and masks keep it classy, but with a 4 hour open bar and their usual top DJ talent, the party will be far from stuffy.

Where: Soho Grand Hotel, 310 W Broadway, New York

When: December 31st, 10:00pm

Holy Ghost!

What: Synth-pop band Holy Ghost! is closing out 2012 at the always amusing Brooklyn Bowl. Fresh off the heels of their new single 'It Gets Dark', the band will deliver an exciting set, followed by DFA label-mate The Juan Maclean spinning into the wee hours of the night.

Where: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn

When: December 31st, Doors open at 8:00pm

SPiN New Year's 2013

What: SPiN New York is hosing a NYE party with a 5 hour open bar, live DJ's, and of course, ping-pong! After a few free drinks you'll find yourself in fierce competition at the popular table-tennis lounge.

Where: SPiN New York, 48 E 23rd St., New York

When: December 31st, 8:00pm

Sleep No More: Royal Huntsman's Ball

What: The interactive theatre experience Sleep No More at the McKittrick Hotel is hosting a ball to celebrate the New Year in typical masked, boozy, and enchanting fashion. Enjoy the party after watching the play itself to set the mood.

Where: The McKittrick Hotel, 530 W 27th St., New York

When: December 31st, 10:15pm

Tribeca Grand Downtown Ball Drop

What: The Tribeca Grand Hotel celebrates NYE with The Dolls (Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe), Tennesse Thomas, and their own ball which will drop from the top of the hotel's atrium at midnight. There will also be an open bar from 9pm-1am. Shien Lee of the Dances of Vice parties is giving the creative direction.

Where: Tribeca Grand Hotel, 2 Ave of the Americas, New York

When: December 31st, 9:00pm

