Behold The Trailer For "New Year's Eve," Your Next Movie Of Too Many Stars (VIDEO)

e trailer for the next big-budget ensemble movie, “New Year’s Eve,” is out.



And it’s exactly what you expect.

The movie follows the same formula as its 2010 counterpart “Valentine’s Day”: predictable romantic comedy plotlines, Ashton Kutcher, an over-hyped holiday, and an overcrowded celebrity cast.

Everyone is in this movie — from rom-com staples like Katherine Heigl and Jessica Biel, to a random cameo from Ryan Seacrest and Robert De Niro.

All of whom are surely hoping for a piece of the same success as Valentine’s Day, which earned $216,485,654 worldwide, raking in over $56M in the opening weekend (domestically).

Watch the trailer below.

