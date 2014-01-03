A 6-Year-Old Was Hit And Killed By Someone Who May Or May Not Have Been An Uber Driver

On Tuesday evening, a six-year-old girl was killed by a car service driver in San Francisco. Her mother and brother, who were walking with her, were injured when the SUV struck all three of them. The grey Honda Pilot was turning at an intersection, Sfist reports. He doesn’t seem to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

After hitting the pedestrians, the driver remained on the scene and spoke with authorities, SF Gate reports. One report, written by San Francisco’s District Six Supervisor Jane Kim, said the man described himself as an Uber driver.

Uber has issued a statement saying the vehicle involved in the accident was not logged into the Uber system at the time of the accident. However, Uber does not know yet whether or not the driver is part of its network of car service partners. If it turns out the accident did involve an Uber driver, Uber says it will terminate that partner from its system.

Here’s the statement:

Our hearts go out to the family and victims of the accident that occurred in downtown San Francisco last night. We work with transportation providers across the Bay Area, but we can confirm that this tragedy did not involve a vehicle or provider doing a trip on the Uber system. Our policy is to immediately deactivate any Uber partner involved in a serious law enforcement matter. For that reason, we urge the police to release information about the driver in question as soon as possible. If the driver is a partner of Uber, his or her Uber account will immediately be deactivated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.