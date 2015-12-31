Only sailors truly understand the strange tradition of the New Year's Eve ball drop

The dropping of the New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square has been a tradition for over 100 years. We spoke with the agent for the ball itself, Jeffrey Straus, and climbed to the top of One Times Square to find out why millions join together on December 31st to watch a lighted ball drop down a pole.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Arielle Berger.

