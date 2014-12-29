Roll With Your Own Champagne Butler And Other Over-The-Top Parties In NYC This New Year's Eve

facebook.com/PHDRooftopNY PH-D at the Dream Hotel Downtown

New Years Eve is pretty much the most decadent holiday begin with, but what makes doing it NYC special is that every year the city’s bars, hotels and clubs are in a competition to out-do each other (and whatever they themselves did the year before).

So to get a sense of the madness, Business Insider did a quick fly-around to some city hotspots to see what they came up with to make this New Year’s more luxurious than the last. If you haven’t made plans yet, maybe this will give you some inspiration.

The Viceroy Hotel will give you your own champagne butler…

At the Viceroy Hotel you’ll be able to party with a “champagne butler,” watch fireworks on the rooftop, and ring in the New Year with a truffle and caviar-heavy four-course meal.

The evening will start at the hotel’s luxurious suite 57, which will be fully stock with champagne: Dom Perignon, served by the butler at your service all night long.

Viceroy The view from the Viceroy Hotel, Midtown

llowing a round or two of clinking flutes, The Viceroy has set up a sumptuous 4-course meal including lobster agnolotti, white truffles, roasted duck breast, Wagyu strip steak in red wine sauce and bone marrow au gratin.

After all that, you can make your way up to a private oasis on the rooftop, were you can party all the way into the early morning while watching the fireworks over Central Park.

And of course the Kings of NYC bottle service are always up to something…

If you want to know what’s up at night in NYC, it’s always a good idea to ask the folks at Strategic Group. They manage venues like Marquee, The Electric Room and PH-D in The Dream Hotel Downtown. It is their responsibility to ensure that these spots please partiers from all over the globe, and in the last few years competition has gotten more and more intense.

You see, several years ago, everyone used to run for the warm weather come the holiday season.

But now, “New York’s become more of a destination than in the past,” Strategic Group’s Jonathan Schwartz told Business Insider.

Tables at PH-D start at $US4,000 and end with a $US30,000 table called the ‘Living the Dream’ package. It comes with 18 Bottles of Belvedere Vodka and 18 Bottles of Perrier Jouet Nuit Blanche Rose for you and 25 of your closest, luckiest friends. You’ll have the spot’s epic view of the Empire State building to top it all off.

Of course, that’s nothing compared to Marquee, where a center table in front of the DJ will cost you $US50,000. It puts you in the middle of all the action, after all.

“What we’re doing at Marquee,” Schwartz told Business Insider, “Vegas and Miami have been doing. So this is something new — for New York to be doing the same thing.”

The celebrations begin on the 24th, continue on the 27th and 30th — featuring some of the top DJ talent. And on the 31st, Sebastian Ingrosso (of Swedish House Mafia fame) will be headlining New Years.

“Marquee is going to be that post ball drop spot where all the DJs will go to hang out after,” Schwartz told BI.

So consider that.

