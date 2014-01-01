Here's How North Korea Is Celebrating The New Year

It’s past midnight in North Korea, and the Hermit Kingdom — no stranger to extravagant events — is celebrating in style.

AP Fireworks explode over Juche Tower and the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the New Year on Wednesday, Jan 1, 2014.

“There were a lot of people out on the streets today for an outdoor dance event, and cars filled the streets,” Andrea Lee, CEO of Uritours, told CBC. Tomorrow, Kim Jong-un is expected to give a New Years’ Day speech (last year’s speech covered the economy).

In 2011, NK News reported that New Year’s Eve in North Korea is traditionally not a public holiday, but January 1 and 2 are. Most North Koreans celebrate the New Year with a feast and playing board games, according to NK news.

AP North Koreans gather along the banks of the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea to watch a fireworks display to celebrate the New Year on Wednesday, Jan 1, 2014.

