New Yahoo EVP To Work Part Time In LA, Sunnyvale, And New York

Ross Levinsohn – Yahoo’s new EVP of media, sales, and business development – will not be moving his family from Los Angeles to Sunnyvale for the new gig.



When we first learned this, it bothered us a little.

Yahoo’s a big company with a lot of users and a lot of money. Couldn’t it find someone in the Valley?

Now though, a source close to the company tells us Ross will work out of an office in Sunnyvale – and an office in LA. And another in New York.

Sounds like Ross will actually be spending most of his office hours in business class.

