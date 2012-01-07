New Yahoo CEO Will Earn $1.5 Million In Pay This Year -- If He Passes His Background Check

Photo: Mashable

Scott Thompson is getting paid a round $1 million a year in salary and will get a bonus of at least $500,000 this year, according to a Yahoo SEC filing today.His bonus could be larger — up to $2 million — depending on performance.



He’s also getting stock grants with a target value of $17 million this year.

There are some other juicy tidbits as well, like a non-disparagement agreement that prevents him from criticising the company for five years after his departure — the same agreement that Carol Bartz presumably breached on her way out the door.

But the best part comes at the very end of the letter:

Background Check. Please understand that this offer is contingent upon the successful completion of your background check.

This is probably boilerplate for all new Yahoo hires. At least we hope Yahoo’s board wasn’t in such a hurry that it hired a guy without even finding out if he had a criminal record.

Ebay hasn’t reported details of Thompson’s pay for 2011, but in 2010 he earned $1 million in salary and bonus, and about $8 million in stock grants and options, according to Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.