New Yahoo Boss Jeff Dossett Makes Smart Trade

Jeff Dossett just left Microsoft (MSFT) to join Yahoo (YHOO). In our opinion, this was a smart trade.



Despite all the crap we heap on Yahoo, despite our frustrations with the corporate bloat, lack of fire, and recent management bumbling, we continue to believe the the core asset, Yahoo.com, is worth far more than the stock’s current value of $12 a share.

If Yahoo wanted to give us a boatload of stock and make us senior managers, we’d seriously consider that trade, too (especially if the alternative were a career in Microsoft’s Internet business). We hope Jeff brings the same determination to the job that he brought to climbing Mount Everest.

Disclosure: Henry Blodget works for Yahoo TechTicker and owns a boatload of Yahoo stock.

